Australian PM under attack as China pact with Solomon Islands dominates election campaign

Australian PM Scott Morrison being interviewed about the 2022 election campaign on April 10, 2022. PHOTO: AAP
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - Australian elections are usually fought on bread-and-butter issues such as health, education and taxes, but the current campaign has suddenly become dominated by the affairs of the Solomon Islands, a small island nation in the South Pacific.

The move by the Solomon Islands government to sign a security deal with China has caused deep concern in Canberra, which is worried about the possibility of a Chinese naval base less than 2,000km from the Australian coastline. But the timing of the deal has ensured that it is not only a national security issue in Australia but is also proving to be a divisive domestic political one.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top