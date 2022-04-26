US made 'crystal clear' its concerns, will respond if China builds base in Solomons

WASHINGTON - Senior US officials in a 90-minute meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and two dozen members of his Cabinet and senior staff on April 22, made it "crystal clear" that any attempt to establish a military base in the country under its recent agreement with China, would be met with a response by the United States.

Mr Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, in a call with journalists declined to elaborate on what kind of response that would be.

Our purpose was to "explain to our friends… but also to communicate in a very candid way the concerns that we have about the security agreement they have concluded with China," he said.

He noted that the Prime Minister had reiterated "specific assurances that there would be no military base... no long term presence, no power projection capability."

But Mr Kritenbrink slammed the South Pacific nation's agreement - which drew a hasty trip from him and Indo Pacific policy czar Kurt Campbell - for its "complete lack of transparency" and questioned its motives.

"It is clear that only a handful of people in a very small circle have seen this agreement, and the Prime Minister has said he will only share the details with China's permission - which is a source of concern as well" he said.

Lack of transparency was characteristic of China's activities across the region, he said.

He said China was seeking to establish a more robust overseas presence and basing infrastructure to enable the projection of its military power at greater distances.

This visit to the Solomon Islands was the final leg of the US delegation's trip across the Pacific which included stops in Hawaii, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.