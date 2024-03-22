While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 22

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese aircraft in single-day activity

Taiwan’s defence ministry said late on March 21 that 20 Chinese military aircraft had been detected since nightfall, a rise in activity following a large number of planes spotted earlier in the day.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under China’s control.

China has stepped up military pressures on Taiwan since 2016 after President Tsai Ing-wen was elected, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while Chinese ships maintain a near-constant presence around its waters.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6am on March 21, the Ministry of National Defence said it had detected 32 Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels operating around Taiwan. Twenty of the aircraft “crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait”, it added in a statement.

