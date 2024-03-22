Taiwan detects 20 Chinese aircraft in high single-day activity

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s defence ministry said late on March 21 that 20 Chinese military aircraft had been detected since nightfall, a rise in activity following a large number of planes spotted earlier in the day.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under China’s control.

China has stepped up military pressures on Taiwan since 2016 after President Tsai Ing-wen was elected, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while Chinese ships maintain a near-constant presence around its waters.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6am on March 21, the Ministry of National Defence said it had detected 32 Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Twenty of the aircraft “crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait”, it added in a statement.

The highest number this year – 33 warplanes – were detected in two other 24-hour periods in late January and early February.

Later at night, the ministry announced that “20 PLA aircraft... were detected from 1930 hr“.

They included fighter jets, unmanned drones, and medium-range transport aircrafts, according to a tweet on the ministry’s official X account.

Among the 20, “nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the north, central and south parts of Taiwan’s (air defence identification zone)“, it said.

Relations between both sides of the Taiwan Strait have been frosty since Ms Tsai’s election in 2016, with Beijing cutting off high-level communications due to her refusal to acknowledge China’s claim.

Her deputy, Mr William Lai Ching-te, was elected as president in January, despite warnings from Beijing that he was a “dangerous separatist”.

Mr Lai and vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will take office on May 20.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on March 19 slammed Ms Hsiao over her visit to the Czech Republic, saying it served “the purpose of Taiwan independence... and is unhelpful for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

She appeared to be at the European Parliament on March 21, according to a picture posted on X by Mr Andrus Ansip, an Estonian politician and member of the parliament.