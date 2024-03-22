Reddit shares end trading up 48% in market debut

NEW YORK - Social media platform Reddit’s shares ended their first day of trading in New York up 48 per cent, signalling that investor appetite for initial public offerings of promising yet loss-making companies could be returning.

Reddit, which has not turned an annual profit since launching in 2005, lured investors by positioning its content as training grounds for artificial intelligence (AI) programs. Reuters reported in February that Reddit struck a data licensing deal with Google worth about US$60 million (S$80 million) a year.

While Reddit still relies on advertising for the vast majority of its revenue, it touted AI in its IPO marketing roadshow as an area of growth. It also disclosed last week that the US Federal Trade Commission is looking into its AI data licensing deals.

“At the core, we are a growth company. Achieving our mission means that we want to grow users and community,” said Ms Jen Wong, chief operations officer at Reddit.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company opened at US$47 on the New York Stock Exchange on March 21, after pricing at US$34 in the IPO, the top of the company’s indicated price range. They ended trading at US$50.44.

The IPO valued Reddit at US$6.4 billion, and the company and its selling shareholders raised US$748 million. Reddit was valued at US$10 billion in a private fund-raising round in 2021, and the strong stock market reception indicated that the company may not have needed to curb its valuation expectations so much to get the IPO off the ground.

Reddit’s entry into public markets has been a long time coming. It confidentially filed for an IPO in December 2021, but a stock rout caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s hiking of interest rates froze much of the IPO market and pushed it to delay.

Assistant Professor Josh White, of Vanderbilt University, said Reddit’s IPO showed investors were willing to ignore the company’s losses because of its potential growth - a trend not seen for at least three years.

“We don’t get many large tech IPOs. Those tend to be very popular because it’s hard to buy that kind of growth,” Prof White said.

Risky retail allocation

Reddit’s popularity rose to new heights during the “meme-stock” saga of 2021 in which a group of retail investors collaborated on its forum “wallstreetbets” to buy shares of highly shorted companies like GameStop.

As part of its plan to reward users, Reddit has reserved 8 per cent of the shares on offer for eligible users and moderators, certain board members, as well as friends and family members of employees and directors.

It also offered some shares to retail investors through online brokerage platforms Robinhood, SoFi Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Fidelity Brokerage Services.