While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs meet Zelensky in Kyiv
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of high-level backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who briefed them on the war with Russia.
The three, who came by train, were the first foreign leaders to visit the capital since Russia invaded last month.
“Your visit to Kyiv at this difficult time for Ukraine is a strong sign of support. We really appreciate it,” Zelensky said in an online post.
Brief footage released by his office showed him speaking in Ukrainian and English to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa, who were also due to meet Ukrainian officials.
Biden to assert 'iron-clad commitment' on Nato trip
US President Joe Biden will use a trip to an emergency Nato summit next week to demonstrate Washington's "iron-clad" backing for its allies, the White House said on Tuesday.
Biden will also attend an EU summit in Brussels to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western efforts to impose "economic costs on Russia (and) provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
At the March 24 Nato summit - also in Brussels - Biden will "reaffirm our iron-clad commitment to our Nato allies," she said.
Russian court releases TV protester with $380 fine
A Russian editor who protested against Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was released with a fine on Tuesday after a court hearing.
A judge at Moscow’s Ostankino district court ordered state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 roubles (S$380) after she barged onto the set of Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading “No War”.
The mother of two could have faced a maximum punishment of 10 days in detention for calling for illegal protests.
Husband of US V-P Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19
US Vice-President Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for Covid-19, the White House said in a statement.
Harris tested negative for the virus, but chose to cancel her planned appearance at a White House event on Tuesday evening celebrating Women’s History Month.
The news was the latest sign that the coronavirus continues to spread, even among some of the most carefully shielded members of the Washington elite.
Atletico beat Man United to make Champions League quarters
Atletico Madrid drove the final nail in the coffin of a miserable season for Manchester United as Renan Lodi's header sent the Spanish champions into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate.
The Brazilian full-back headed in unmarked at the back post four minutes before half-time to end United's last chance of silverware this season as their drought without a trophy since 2017 goes on.
United now face an uphill task just to get back into the Champions League next season as an under-performing squad filled with star names sits fifth in the Premier League.