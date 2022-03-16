While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs meet Zelensky in Kyiv

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of high-level backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who briefed them on the war with Russia.

The three, who came by train, were the first foreign leaders to visit the capital since Russia invaded last month.

“Your visit to Kyiv at this difficult time for Ukraine is a strong sign of support. We really appreciate it,” Zelensky said in an online post.

Brief footage released by his office showed him speaking in Ukrainian and English to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa, who were also due to meet Ukrainian officials.

