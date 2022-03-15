Russian TV protester on trial, faces 10 days in prison

MOSCOW (AFP) - A Russian editor who protested Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was in court on Tuesday (March 15), facing 10 days in jail.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a state television employee who barged onto the set of Russia’s most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading “No War”, went on trial for breaching protest laws.

At Moscow’s Ostankinsky district court, where she was facing detention for publishing a video explaining her reasons for interrupting the news broadcast, she pleaded not guilty.

“I am still convinced that Russia is committing a crime,” said the mother of two.

Her lawyer Daniil Berman told AFP earlier on Tuesday that she also risked criminal charges with a penalty of up to 15 years in jail under new laws introduced after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb 24.

In addition to her protest, Ovsyannikova also recorded a video address, saying her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian and she does not see the countries as enemies.

“I’m ashamed that I allowed lies to be spoken from the TV screen. I’m ashamed I allowed Russian people to be zombified,” she said in the video address.