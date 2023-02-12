While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12

Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths near 26,000
Rescuers pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on Saturday, five days after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria leaving nearly 26,000 dead.
But security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and 48 people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, state media reported.
Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
In the midst of destruction and despair, miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge.
Zelensky sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday issued a decree sacking a senior security figure and said separately that his drive to clean up the government would continue.
Authorities have dismissed dozens of officials in recent weeks and opened probes as part of a widespread drive against wrongdoing. The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc.
Mr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. It did not give any reasons for the move.
Sunak privately drafting plans to rebuild UK’s ties with EU
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has privately asked senior ministers and officials to draw up plans for rebuilding the UK’s relations with the European Union after years of acrimony since Brexit.
Driven in part by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, senior civil servants have been drafting proposals for how Britain can work more closely with EU nations across a range of policy areas.
The work focuses on defence, migration, and so-called economic statecraft which includes issues such as trade, energy and international standards.
Boy, 8, injured in east Jerusalem car attack, dies
An eight-year-old boy has died of his injuries from a car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that also killed his brother, a hospital said on Saturday.
It takes the total killed to three in the attack on Friday in Ramot, a Jewish settlement neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
“Eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, who was seriously injured in the Ramot attack, has died,” Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital said, in a statement.
Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to win record fifth Club World Cup
Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco.
Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid’s spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who qualified as Champions League winners last season, had far too much attacking quality for their opponents to handle.