Football: Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to win record fifth Club World Cup

RABAT, Morocco - Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco.

Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid’s spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who qualified as Champions League winners last season, had far too much attacking quality for their opponents to handle.

Madrid’s emphatic triumph at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium secured their second piece of silverware of the season, after winning the European Super Cup in August.

It also provided welcome respite from their La Liga campaign, where they sit eight points behind rivals Barcelona, who also beat them in the Spanish Super Cup final in January.

Ancelotti brought Benzema back into the starting line-up after he had missed the semi-final win over Al Ahly with a thigh injury, with Rodrygo dropping to the bench.

The 35-year-old striker created the opening goal for Vinicius with a short pass to send the Brazilian winger through on goal.

After a frustrating spell in Spain because of racist abuse from the stands and opponents targeting him on the pitch, Vinicius was able to enjoy himself in Morocco, netting in both of Madrid’s matches.

The same went for the team as a whole, glad to take a short break from their domestic battle with Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona to earn the title of world champions.

Valverde rifled the second goal home through defender Ali Albulayhi’s legs, leaving goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayoof unsighted.