Rishi Sunak is privately drafting plans to rebuild Britain’s ties with the EU

LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has privately asked senior ministers and officials to draw up plans for rebuilding the UK’s relations with the European Union after years of acrimony since Brexit.

Driven in part by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, senior civil servants have been drafting proposals for how Britain can work more closely with EU nations across a range of policy areas.

The work focuses on defence, migration, and so-called economic statecraft which includes issues such as trade, energy and international standards.

Mr Sunak’s pivot towards the EU was described by ministers, diplomats and officials who asked not to be named discussing unpublished plans.

UK officials are hoping that in the coming days they will be able to announce a solution to the years-long dispute with the EU over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

And Mr Sunak’s team are looking to use that breakthrough as the foundation for a more comprehensive improvement in ties with the bloc.

To pull that off, however, the 42-year-old prime minister faces a delicate balancing act to keep the ardent Brexiteers in his party in check and to coax their allies in the Democratic Unionist Party into lifting their veto on devolved government in Northern Ireland.

Even if he can do that, he will face the scepticism of European leaders who have been trying to do business with the UK for the past seven years as the country bounced through five different prime ministers who often treated the EU as a punching bag for their domestic audience.

The UK is also soon to unveil legislation on migration that could bring it into conflict with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The change in the UK’s strategy towards Europe was not an admission that Brexit had been a failure, a government official insisted, arguing it was a reflection of a changing reality.

Mr Sunak has made clear to European leaders that he is determined to resolve the issue of trade with Northern Ireland, which has blighted relations since Britain left the bloc. A deal at a technical level is all but agreed, though the prime minister still has to convince the DUP and Conservative Brexiteers not to derail it.

If the impasse can be broken, Mr Sunak’s administration aims to deliver more tangible policy successes this year.

Macron relationship

Mr Sunak’s team sees his relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron as promising, and cooperation with France will be essential if the UK is to stop undocumented migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

That’s one of Mr Sunak’s five pledges to voters ahead of an election expected next year.

Mr Sunak and Mr Macron presented a united front this month as they both hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who travelled from Britain to France on a UK government plane.

An early test of the outreach will be Mr Sunak’s meeting with Mr Macron in Paris in March, where he hopes to secure further progress on migrant crossings.