While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 27

US announces $8b in security aid for Ukraine

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced US$6 billion (S$8 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine on April 26 as Washington rushes to fill gaps left by months of limited American assistance.

The package is the second this week, following another valued at US$1 billion that was announced just after US President Joe Biden signed a much-delayed Bill to provide new funding for Ukraine as it struggles to hold back Russian advances.

“I’m... pleased to announce today an additional commitment of US$6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” Mr Austin told journalists following the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of Kyiv’s international supporters.

“This is the largest security assistance package that we’ve committed to date,” Mr Austin said, adding that it will include air defence munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition and maintenance and sustainment support.

