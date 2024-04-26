Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slightly hurt in car accident

RAMLE, Israel - Israel’s hardline national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was slightly hurt in a car accident and taken to hospital on April 26, police said, adding that they were investigating the circumstances.

Video aired on Israeli media showed the car Mr Ben-Gvir was travelling in had flipped over.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters two other people were injured in the incident.

Mr Ben-Gvir was leaving the scene in the city of Ramle near Tel Aviv where police said a suspected stabbing attack had occurred shortly before.

Central district police chief Avi Biton said a 21-year-old man who was reportedly mentally unstable had stabbed a 19-year-old woman.

He said the suspect had been attempting to flee the scene when a civilian shot and “neutralised” him, without explaining further.

Israel’s ambulance service said the woman was conscious but in serious condition and was taken to hospital for treatment. REUTERS