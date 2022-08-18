Brazil federal police accuse Bolsonaro of Covid-19-linked scaremongering

President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of discouraging mask use and falsely suggesting Covid-19 vaccines risk contracting AIDS. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Brazil's federal police on Wednesday (Aug 17) accused President Jair Bolsonaro of discouraging mask use during the pandemic and falsely suggesting that people who got vaccinated against Covid-19 ran the risk of contracting AIDS.

In a document sent to Brazil's Supreme Court, a police delegate said Bolsonaro's effort to discourage compliance with pandemic-linked health measures amounts to a crime, while his effort to link AIDS with vaccination amounted to a misdemeanour.

The police asked Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is in charge of the probe, to authorise the police to charge Bolsonaro and others involved in the case.

In a social media livestream last October, the far-right president said, without presenting any evidence, that British government reports had shown that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 had developed AIDS.

Bolsonaro, who has declined to take the vaccine, was temporarily suspended from both Facebook and YouTube after the comments.

The police said additional steps are needed to conclude the investigations, including hearing from Bolsonaro.

The solicitor general's office, which typically provides legal representation for the president, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

