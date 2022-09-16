Brazil's Bolsonaro taps wife to woo Evangelicals, women

BRASÍLIA - Once a discreetly smiling presence at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's side, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is increasingly wooing Evangelical Christian and women voters to re-elect the husband she calls "one of God's chosen ones".

Trailing in the polls to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the far-right incumbent has turned to his telegenic, fervently Christian wife to help him with those two key demographic groups ahead of Oct 2 elections.

A mainly behind-the-scenes presence for most of Bolsonaro's term, the first lady is now playing a starring role in his campaign - to the point of giving what he himself called the keynote speech when he launched his re-election bid a month ago.

"She's the most important person here," Bolsonaro, 67, gushed that day.

He then handed the mic over to his beaming 40-year-old wife, who warned ominously against returning "our enemies" to power and led the crowd in the Lord's prayer.

Lula, Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010, is leading Bolsonaro 45 per cent to 33 per cent, according to a poll released on Thursday by the Datafolha institute.

Among women, the gap was even bigger: 46 per cent to 29 per cent.

Bolsonaro has long struggled with women voters.

In his 2018 campaign, the former army captain was the target of a women-led movement called #EleNao - "not him" - launched by critics who accuse him of misogyny.

He has revived those accusations this time around with controversial campaign-trail behaviour such as bragging about his supposed sexual prowess and lashing out at a woman journalist who asked him a tough question during the first presidential debate.

"You must have a crush on me or something," he told her sarcastically.

Enter the first lady.

"Her role is to make (Bolsonaro) more attractive to women voters," says Sergio Praca, a political analyst at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.