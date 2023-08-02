What is the 'fake electors' scheme Trump supporters tried after his 2020 loss?

WASHINGTON – A federal indictment of Donald Trump issued on Tuesday included a charge that the Republican then-president and co-conspirators sought slates of phony electors to support his false claims that he won the 2020 election against Democrat Joe Biden.

What are electors?

US presidents are not elected by direct popular vote. Instead, each state appoints electors who select a president under a process specified by the US Constitution.

The winning candidate must receive at least 270 of the 538 total electoral votes.

Each of the 50 states is assigned a number of electoral votes that match the size of their congressional delegation. California will have 54 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, for example, while sparsely populated states like Vermont and Wyoming have three each. The District of Columbia also gets three electors.

Each presidential candidate has their own group of electors in each state, known as a “slate.”

After the election, each state awards its electoral votes to the slate aligned with the winning candidate.

In all but two states, the winner of the popular vote receives all of the state’s electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska award some of their electoral votes on a proportional basis. Both split their votes in the 2020 election.

The electors cast their ballots on behalf of their candidate and send the results to Congress, which counts them up and certifies a winner.

If no candidate secures a majority, the House of Representatives picks the president and the Senate picks the vice president.

In most elections, the winner of the national popular vote has also won the Electoral College vote. But five times, the candidate who lost the popular vote has won the election - most recently in 2016, when Trump won 304 electoral votes even though he got 3 million fewer votes nationwide than Democrat Hillary Clinton.

On July 18, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people for submitting a phony slate of electors to try to help Trump overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.