Student residents claim vaping culture persists at NUS, NTU and SMU hostels

SINGAPORE – The rising use of electronic cigarettes or vaporisers has led to record hauls seized by the authorities in Singapore, but e-vaporisers continue to find a following in student hostels across the three autonomous universities here.

Students who are residing at the halls claim a vaping culture persists at dormitories operated by the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU), with some residents reselling vaporisers, or vapes, which were bought in bulk from dealers.