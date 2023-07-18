US Securities and Exchange Commission chief warns of AI risks

WASHINGTON - Wall Street’s top regulator warned that Artificial intelligence (AI) could heighten financial fragility by promoting “herding” - a behaviour observed in financial markets that sees “individual actors making similar decisions because they are getting the same signal from a base model or data aggregator”.

Speaking to an audience at the National Press Club in Washington on Monday, Mr Gary Gensler, chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noted that if a trading platform’s AI system considers the interest of both the platform and its customers, this “can lead to conflicts of interest”.

“Current model risk management guidance - generally written prior to this new wave of data analytics - will need to be updated, it will not be sufficient,” he said.

“In finance, conflicts may arise to the extent that advisers or brokers are optimising to place their interests ahead of their investors’ interests,” he warned.

The SEC is working on establishing potential rules on conflicts of interest in the use of predictive analytics, machine learning and similar technologies as they apply to investor interactions, he said.

On the potential for fraud, Mr Gensler, who among other roles has been professor of the Practice of Global Economics and Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said: “Since antiquity, bad actors have found new ways to deceive the public, (and) of course with AI, fraudsters have a new tool.”

Fraudsters may use AI on an individualised basis, preying on personal vulnerabilities, he said.

“We used to get spam, but we’d all get the same spam,” he said. “Now, communications can be efficiently individualised.

“More seriously, bad actors may seek to use AI to influence elections, the capital markets or spook the public,” he said.

But he added: “Make no mistake though, under the securities law, fraud is fraud.”

The SEC is focused on identifying and prosecuting any form of fraud that may threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly, whether it involves generative AI or not, he said.

He noted that AI is the most transformative technology of our time, on par with past game-changers such as the mass production of automobiles or the Internet.

Mr Gensler’s remarks came as Congress has been holding hearings in recent months about the risks and advantages of AI.