US probing Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his firm over potential bribery

WASHINGTON – US prosecutors have widened their probe of India’s Adani Group to focus on whether the company may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the company’s billionaire founder, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Investigators are digging into whether an Adani entity, or people linked to the company including Mr Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential effort.

The probe, which is also looking at Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global, is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) fraud unit in Washington, said people familiar with the matter.

“We are not aware of any investigation against our chairman,” Adani Group said in an e-mailed statement. “As a business group that operates with the highest standards of governance, we are subject to and fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries.”

Representatives for the DOJ in Brooklyn and Washington declined to comment.

Azure did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Gautam Adani, his company and Azure have not been charged with wrongdoing by the DOJ, and investigations do not always lead to prosecutions.

In addition to being a monolithic presence in its home country, with ports, airports, power lines and highway developments, Adani Group attracts capital from around the world.

The US law allows federal prosecutors to pursue foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

Adani’s sprawling empire was rocked in early 2023 by claims from short-seller Hindenburg Research that the conglomerate manipulated its stock price and committed accounting fraud.

The group has vigorously denied those allegations and the shares have largely climbed back from their initial plunge.

Still, the report prompted the DOJ, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to look into some of the claims, Bloomberg News reported in 2023.

The Adani probe is now at an advanced stage, according to the people. The DOJ can choose to pursue its investigations without notifying the parties.

Adani Group and Azure compete in India’s green-energy sector, and both have in recent years won contracts for projects as part of the same state-run solar programme.

Adani is seeking to position itself as world-leading renewable energy company at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a perceived close ally of Mr Gautam Adani, is pushing major green initiatives.

Azure has been dealing with fallout from whistleblower complaints of illicit payments and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in late 2023 over delayed filings.

Azure said in 2023 that it was cooperating with the DOJ and SEC after an internal probe found evidence that people previously affiliated with the firm may have been aware, or been involved in, an “apparent scheme with persons outside the parent to make improper payments in relation to certain projects”.