Adani crisis: Who is Gautam Adani and what are his Singapore connections?

SINGAPORE - Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani hogged the headlines this week after a US short-seller on Jan 24 accused the Adani Group, the conglomerate he controls, of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” over the course of decades, erasing more than US$50 billion (S$65.6 billion) of market value from Mr Adani’s business empire.

The allegations were made by Hindenburg Research, a small New York-based forensics research firm, which took a short position in Adani Group through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, it said.

The Adani Group has dismissed the report as brazen, malicious and baseless, and said it was exploring legal action.

It added that the Hindenburg report was timed to damage an upcoming US$2.5 billion share sale by its flagship, Adani Enterprises. The company also denied reports it was mulling delaying or cutting the price of the share sale.

The market rout has personally cost Mr Adani in excess of US$20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune of around US$100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who is Gautam Adani and his Adani Group?

Gautam Adani, 60, became Asia’s richest man last year.

He was born to a small textile merchant family in 1962 in the western industrial state of Gujarat. He dropped out of university and began his career sorting diamonds for a firm in the financial hub of Mumbai.

The tycoon is seen as closer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hails from Gujarat state, than any other Indian billionaire. Adani’s corporate strategy has run in parallel with Modi’s efforts to develop India’s US$3.2 trillion economy.

Mr Adani is chairman of Adani Group, India’s largest conglomerate with businesses spanning ports, airports, manufacturing and energy.

What is short selling?

Short selling is an investment or trading strategy that speculates on the decline in a stock’s price.

A short occurs when an investor borrows shares of a stock or company that he believes will decrease in value over a period of time. The investor then sells these borrowed shares to buyers willing to pay the market price.

The price of the stock must decline before the short investor returns the borrowed shares, enabling him to make a profit from the difference in the market price and the lower value of the stock.

While short sellers place bets on the decline of a company’s stock, some release research about a company’s weaknesses or alleged wrongdoing, hoping to persuade the market to sell shares.