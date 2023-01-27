Adani Group prepping detailed response to ‘bogus’ short-seller report

LONDON - Companies linked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani plan a detailed response on Friday to a short-seller’s report that they labelled as “bogus”, according to bondholders who participated in a conference call with Adani executives.

The Adani Group held the call with fixed-income investors after US short seller Hindenburg Research levelled a series of extraordinary allegations about the sprawling conglomerate. Adani Group set out a reply to some of the issues in an 18-page presentation titled “Myths of Short Seller” on the call, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the talks were private.

The group said it would publish a more detailed reply to Hindenburg’s 100-page dossier on Friday. On the call, it told investors that assertions of accounting fraud were “devoid of facts”. Eight of the nine Adani portfolio companies are audited by one of the so-called “big six” auditors, according to the presentation seen by Bloomberg.

The company wasn’t immediately available for comment. Hindenburg, in a statement on Twitter as the call was beginning, said Adani Group “hasn’t addressed a single substantive issue we raised”. It also said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if the Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short-seller for its report.

The investor call was arranged by Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered, according to one of the people.

A raft of bonds tied to Adani Group companies fell on Wednesday following the Hindenburg Research report, before stabilising on Thursday. A planned share sale - India’s biggest ever primary follow-on public offering - appeared to be on track.

Hindenburg Research has said its report is the result of a two-year investigation into what it’s characterising as a brazen scheme of stock manipulation and accounting fraud dating back decades.

The Adani Group has said it is exploring legal action against Hindenburg Research, having called its report “maliciously mischievous” and “unresearched”. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS