US House leader rejects Ukraine aid despite Biden’s plea

WASHINGTON - The Republican leader of the United States House of Representatives on Feb 13 blocked war aid for Ukraine, ignoring President Joe Biden’s plea that passing the Bill was vital for standing up to “Russian dictator” Vladimir Putin.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who works closely with Mr Biden’s likely challenger in the November election, Donald Trump, told reporters he has no intention even of allowing a vote on the Bill.

“I certainly don’t,” he said.

The Bill was approved in the Senate earlier on Feb 13. It includes US$95 billion (S$128 billion) in funding, mostly for the security of pro-Western Ukraine, as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan.

At the White House, Mr Biden said that helping US allies – and particularly coming to the aid of Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a two-year Russian invasion – is a fundamental responsibility.

“History is watching,” said Mr Biden, repeating the phrase five times in televised remarks. “Supporting this Bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands,” the Democrat added.

Mr Biden also lashed out at Trump after the former one-term president encouraged Russia to attack Nato members who failed to meet financial commitments.

“For God’s sake, it’s dumb. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American,” Mr Biden said, saying that twice-impeached Trump viewed the Western military alliance as a “protection racket”.

“No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator.”

US aid to Ukraine has been paralysed for months by chaos in Congress, even as Kyiv begs for help to counter increased Russian attacks.

The US$95 billion Senate package includes funding for Israel’s military and for Taiwan, but the lion’s share – US$60 billion – would help Ukraine restock ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs.

It passed easily in the Senate when enough Republicans defied Trump’s behind-the-scenes manoeuvres.

But Mr Johnson then said he could not address Ukraine’s security without first having strict new measures to stop illegal migration into the US across the Mexican border.

“We really do owe it to the American people to get control of that border,” he said.

In fact, Democrats in the Senate had already worked with Republicans to craft a joint Bill which provided the foreign aid, while at the same time imposing the harshest new US border security measures in decades.

That Bill was primed for approval in the Senate when Mr Johnson announced it would be killed in the House.