US Senate panel steps towards seizing Russian assets to help Ukraine

WASHINGTON - A US Senate committee approved legislation on Jan 24 that would help set the stage for the United States to confiscate Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine for rebuilding after the destruction of the nearly two-year-long war.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 20 to 1 in favour of the unprecedented "Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity (Repo) for Ukrainians Act."

If it were to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act would pave the way for Washington's first-ever seizure of central bank assets from a country with which it is not at war.

Senator Ben Cardin, the Democratic foreign relations committee chairman, was optimistic about the Bill becoming law, noting that it has broad support, from both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House, as well as from Biden's administration.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has passed a similar Bill, also with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The EU, United States, Japan and Canada froze some US$300 billion (S$400 billion) of Russian central bank assets in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Only about US$5 billion to US$6 billion are in the United States, with most held in Europe, and most of those in Belgium's Euroclear central securities depositary.

Mr Cardin acknowledged the groundbreaking nature of the legislation, but noted the seriousness of what Russia has done. "That's why it's got to be done right," he told Reuters.

US and British officials have been working to jumpstart efforts to seize confiscated Russian assets and hope that Group of Seven (G-7) leaders will issue a strong statement when they meet in late February, around the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

G-7 leaders have long argued that Russia is obligated under international law to end its war and pay for the damage it has caused, which already exceeds US$400 billion dollars, according to the World Bank.