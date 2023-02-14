US flight nosedives for 21 seconds shortly after takeoff from Hawaii

HONOLULU - A United Airlines plane that departed Hawaii in December made a dramatic dive towards the ocean shortly after takeoff and was just 240m away from hitting the water before regaining its climb, flight tracking data show.

The nosedive lasted 21 seconds and occurred just about a minute after the plane had taken off.

Neither United Airlines nor the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicated anyone was injured, according to a report by CNN on Monday.

The incident involving Flight 1722 occurred on Dec 18 as the plane was leaving Kahului airport on the island of Maui.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed that the Boeing 777 lost more than half its altitude.

The plane also gained speed as it dropped from 670m to 430m.

It came within 240m of sea level before eventually climbing steeply again and resuming normal flight.

The plane seemed to be flying normally at first, passenger Rod Williams II told CNN, before it started climbing at “a concerning rate” for a few seconds.

“It felt like you were climbing to the top of a roller-coaster. It was at that point,” he said.

Everybody knew something was amiss, Mr Williams, who was travelling with his wife and two children, said.

There were “multiple screams”, he added.

Mr Williams said he and his wife were sitting on either side of their children and “praying for a miracle, because we felt like this could be it”.

An announcement from the cockpit around 10 minutes after the incident sought to assure everyone that everything was going to be fine, and flight attendants comforted some passengers.

Mr Williams said the rest of the flight was generally smooth, although there was a strong crosswind when they landed in San Francisco.