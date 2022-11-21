Airlines push for single-pilot flights to cut costs despite safety fears

SYDNEY – Airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit of passenger jets instead of two. It would lower costs and ease pressure from crew shortages, but placing such responsibility on a single person at the controls is unsettling for some.

More than 40 countries, including Germany, Britain and New Zealand, have asked the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the United Nations body that sets aviation standards, to help make single-pilot flights a safe reality.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has also been working with planemakers to determine how solo flights would operate and preparing rules to oversee them. EASA said such services could start in 2027.

The plan does not sit well with pilots. It is a hard sell for passengers too.

Mr Tony Lucas, an Airbus A330 pilot for Qantas Airways and president of the Australian and International Pilots Association, is concerned that a lone pilot might be overwhelmed by an emergency before anyone else has time to reach the cockpit to help.

“The people going down this route are not the people who fly jets every day,” Mr Lucas said. “When things go awry, they go awry fairly quickly.”

That is what happened on board Air France Flight 447 on its way to Paris from Rio de Janeiro on June 1, 2009. With the plane cruising at 10,668m over the Atlantic Ocean and the captain resting in the cabin, the two co-pilots in the cockpit started receiving faulty speed readings, likely from frozen detector tubes outside the aircraft.

By the time the captain got to the cockpit 90 seconds later, the plane was in an aerodynamic stall from which it never recovered. Less than three minutes later, it hit the water, killing all 228 people on board.

Change could come soon

The planned changes bring many challenges. It is not yet clear what would happen if a lone pilot collapsed or started flying erratically. Automation, technology and remote assistance from the ground would somehow have to replace the expertise, safety and immediacy of a second pilot.

Aviation has been moving towards this point for decades. In the 1950s, commercial aircraft cockpits were more crowded, typically with a captain, first officer or co-pilot, a flight engineer, a navigator and a radio operator. Advances in technology gradually made the last three positions redundant.

“We are potentially removing the last piece of human redundancy from the flight deck,” Ms Janet Northcote, EASA’s head of communications, wrote in an e-mail.

One condition for single-pilot operations is that it is at least as safe as with two people at the controls, according to an EU request to the ICAO.

“The psychological barriers are probably harder than the technological barriers,” Boeing South-east Asia president Alexander Feldman said at a Bloomberg business summit in Bangkok last week. “The technology is there for single pilots. It is really about where the regulators and the general public feel comfortable.”

A first step would be to allow solo piloting when aircraft are cruising, typically a less busy period than take-off and landing. This would allow the other pilot to rest in the cabin, rather than staying in the cockpit to help fly the plane.

By alternating breaks in this manner, a two-person crew could fly longer routes without the help – and expense – of an extra pilot.

Ultimately, flying could be fully automated with minimal oversight from a pilot in the cockpit. The system could detect if the pilot for whatever reason became incapacitated and then land the plane by itself at a pre-selected airport, according to EASA. Such flights are not likely until well after 2030, it said.