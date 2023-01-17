Indian passenger in Nepal plane crash livestreams last seconds of his life

NEW DELHI – A passenger from India recorded in a livestream the last seconds before a plane he was on crashed in the city of Pokhara, in Nepal.

A video that has gone viral in India showed Mr Sonu Jaiswal going on Facebook Live as the plane – a twin-engine propeller plane operated by Yeti Airlines – was trying to land at Pokhara’s airport on Sunday.

The footage showed the plane gliding gently over the honeycombs of buildings dotting brown-green fields surrounding the airport.

Mr Jaiswal turned the camera on himself, and smiled. He then turned it around again to show the other passengers, chatting and laughing.

Seconds later, the phone lost focus but a deafening crash and screaming could be heard. Then, it kept recording.

There were flames and the sound of an engine screeching. When it refocused, it was already on the ground pointing at a tree before it seemed to have been yanked out of focus again. Then, there was the sound of heavy breathing before the video ended.

Another video, taken from the ground, showed the plane levelled with the ground as it approached the airport before it suddenly took a hard swerve to the left.

The plane, which took off from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu just 30 minutes before it crashed, had 68 passengers and four crewmen on board.

None is believed to have survived in what is now Nepal’s worst air disaster in nearly 30 years.

Mr Jaiswal was with three of his friends, all from Ghazipur in India, who had gone to a grand shrine on the outskirts of Kathmandu dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva before they flew to Pokhara, a picturesque tourist town, to paraglide.

The BBC reported that his friends and kin had told reporters they watched the video on his Facebook account, and confirmed its authenticity.