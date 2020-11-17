Trump's aide Mark Meadows back in White House after coronavirus diagnosis

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Nov 4, was at the White House on Monday (Nov 16), according to people familiar with the matter.

The people, who asked not to be named as the matter isn't public, said Mr Meadows had fulfilled the requirement of the White House Medical Unit of testing negative for the virus two days in a row.

The chief of staff, who seldom wore a mask throughout the pandemic, was one of many people in the president's circle who have contracted the virus.

But his infection was not widely known among the president's staff until Friday, Nov 6 - two days after he tested positive.

On Nov 3, election night, Mr Meadows spent time at the White House residence with Mr Trump's family, including all of his adult children, according to people familiar with the matter.

He helped persuade Mr Trump to deliver brief remarks to the country at 2.30am from the White House East Room.

Mr Meadows attended the address, in which the president claimed he had won the election before races had been called in key battleground states where votes were still being counted.