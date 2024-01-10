Three killed as storms and likely tornadoes tear through south-east US

WASHINGTON - At least three people died as severe thunderstorms, powerful winds and apparent tornadoes ripped across swaths of the south-east United States on Jan 9, downing power lines and trees, and damaging buildings.

Images circulating online from Panama City, Florida, showed homes whose roofs had been torn off, flattened buildings and impassable roadways after a reported tornado tore through the area early on Jan 9. In some areas north of the Alabama state line, storms brought hail the size of baseballs.

One person was killed and two others were critically injured after a strong storm moved through a mobile home park in Claremont, North Carolina, just after noon on Jan 9, according to officials in Catawba County.

In Houston County, Alabama, an 81-year-old woman was killed when her mobile home was lifted off its foundation, authorities said. And in Clayton County, Georgia, south of Atlanta, one person was killed when a tree fell across a car’s windshield.

Severe weather was expected to continue along much of the East Coast through the night of Jan 9. More than 22 million people are under tornado watches from Florida to Virginia, AFP reported.