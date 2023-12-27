Over 1m people hit by blizzard conditions across large swathes of US central plains

NEW YORK - Nearly 1 million people across the Northern and Central Plains were under blizzard or ice storm warnings Tuesday, and one was person was killed in a traffic accident on Christmas, as heavy snow, freezing rain and powerful winds created treacherous road conditions that forecasters said could last through early Wednesday.

A blizzard warning affecting more than 550,000 people in parts of five states Tuesday afternoon – Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming – is expected to be in effect until early Wednesday morning in parts of the region that may get up to 15cm of snow and wind gusts of up to about 100kmh, the National Weather Service said.

A storm is a blizzard when it contains large amounts of snow, winds of more than 50kmh and visibility of less than half a kilometre for at least three hours.

An 86-year-old woman in Kansas was killed Monday evening after a man driving a pickup truck on State Highway 156 lost control on the icy, snowy road and slid into oncoming traffic, said the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified as Ms Evelyn D. Reece of Wichita, Kansas, was riding in an SUV that was struck by the truck, the authorities said. She died at the scene. Three people were taken to a hospital for injuries.

Nearly 400,000 people were under an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon in the Dakotas and a slice of western Minnesota. A dangerous mix of sleet and freezing rain was expected to blanket the Dakotas and northern Minnesota on Tuesday, bringing ice accumulation totals to more than 1cm and creating hazardous travel conditions, said the weather service.

As the storm exits the Plains, a wintry mix will likely follow into a portion of the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Parts of Nebraska and South Dakota had recorded about 10cm of snow as of Tuesday morning, though strong winds prevented accurate readings, said Ms Amanda Viken, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office in North Platte, Nebraska. Some towns in south-eastern South Dakota had received up to 30cm of snow since Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Before the storm tapers off Tuesday night into Wednesday, up to 10cm more of snow is expected in western South Dakota, western Nebraska, far-eastern Wyoming and north-eastern Colorado, the weather service said. In areas where snowfall has stopped or slowed, freezing temperatures and wind gusts of more than 90kmh could cause icy roads and white-out conditions throughout the day, forecasters said.

“It’s pretty slick out, and the visibility restrictions that we’re seeing with this strong wind aren’t helping,” Ms Viken said.

Snow showers and blustery north winds were sweeping across northwest Nebraska on Tuesday, causing visibility to be below 1.5km in some areas, the weather service said on social media.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management in Nebraska said Tuesday that Interstate 80 was being closed in both directions between Paxton and Big Springs because of white-out conditions and accidents.

“Be safe and take it slow if you’re traveling today,” the Nebraska State Patrol said on social media Tuesday.

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a statement that conditions were “approaching near zero visibility” on roads covered in snow and ice, prompting officials to close parts of Interstate 90 through Tuesday morning.

In Kansas, state transportation officials temporarily closed Interstate 70 from Goodland, in north-western Kansas, west to the Colorado state line and warned that roads were “partially covered or snow-packed” on Tuesday morning. Interstate 70 was reopened, but parts of other roads remain closed, according to transportation officials.