Singapore, US to expand cooperation to new frontiers, says Vivian following meeting with Blinken

WASHINGTON - Singapore and the United States are expanding their relationship to new frontiers of bilateral cooperation in cyber security, climate change, and space, said Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday, after a bilateral meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Dr Balakrishnan said the US-Singapore Climate Partnership signed in 2021 will see intensified efforts in regional energy transitions, low- and zero-emission technologies and solutions, nature-based solutions and carbon markets, and urban decarbonisation and resilience.

Speaking alongside Dr Balakrishnan at a joint press conference at the State Department, Mr Blinken said the collaboration is rooted in one of the US’ strongest bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific.

“American companies… are the largest source of foreign direct investment in Singapore. We’re working to grow our economies even faster and even fairer through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, of which Singapore was an early and enthusiastic supporter,” he said.

He noted that Singapore is also a critical security partner, “hosting American ships and aircraft, sending pilots to train in the skies above Arizona and Idaho”.

Mr Blinken said: “For six decades now the strategic partnership between the United States and Singapore, rooted in respect for the rules-based international order, has helped strengthen peace and stability in the region and around the world.”

Dr Balakrishnan said the deep economic relationship reached far beyond trade.

“Singapore’s investments into the United States and US exports to Singapore in fact support more than… 250,000 jobs in America itself,” he said. “So… it’s not just about trade for its own sake but also in terms of jobs and opportunities for people on both sides.”

He noted: “On the bilateral front everyone knows that we’ve got a very robust economic relationship.

“But we haven’t stood still. We’re also expanding into new frontiers.”

In addition, the United States’ strategic presence and contribution has provided stability and opportunity in the region, and “helped to underwrite the peace which we should never take for granted,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“The fact that President (Joe) Biden attended the Asean summit in Pnom Penh last year, and the President also hosted the Aseab-US Special Summit in Washington in May last year… sent a very strong signal of engagement,” he said.

The elevation of Asean-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year, is “not just a form of words, but the real substance, the real deal,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said the US’ strategic engagement in South-east was of critical importance to the region.

“And… there is in fact a deep reservoir of goodwill and trust, and you have many partners in the Asia-Pacific,” he said.