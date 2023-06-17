‘Premature’ to re-engage with Myanmar’s junta: Vivian Balakrishnan

WASHINGTON — Singapore on Friday rejected the idea of sitting down to talks with Myanmar’s military government, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan citing the junta’s lack of progress towards fulfilling a 2021 peace plan.

He was responding to a Reuters report published on Friday that Thailand’s caretaker government, made up of the outgoing pro-military coalition, is proposing to “fully re-engage” Myanmar’s military rulers and has invited Asean foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Sunday.

“From an Asean perspective, we have a five-point consensus,” said Dr Balakrishnan about the 2021 agreement between Asean and the Myanmar junta that, among other things, called for an immediate halt to violence and dialogue among all parties.

“We haven’t seen any significant progress in fulfilling that consensus. So we believe it would be premature to re-engage with the junta at a summit level, or even at a foreign minister level,” he added, in response to a question posed at a press conference following his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Asean leaders had reaffirmed this position during their summit last month, noted Dr Balakrishnan, who is on a visit to Washington.

Reuters reported that the current Asean chair, Indonesia, has declined to attend the meeting on Sunday, to which the junta’s foreign minister has also been invited.

On Friday, Dr Balakrishnan said that while negotiations between all parties will ultimately be required to resolve the Myanmar crisis, sparked by the military’s February 2021 coup, he had no sense of when such talks could happen.

“The last time it took 25 years for some form of democratic transition to occur. I hope it won’t take that long, but it’s very important for the rest of us…to make sure that the level of violence goes down,” he said.