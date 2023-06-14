The risks of ‘de-risking’ economic links with China

As geopolitical tensions between China on the one side and the United States and the European Union on the other have intensified, there has been growing talk of a “decoupling” of the economies and technology systems between the two – of a fragmentation into separate trade blocs and technology systems and even a “Splinternet”.

But recently, the rhetoric has changed. The new buzzword in diplo-speak is “de-risking”. This sounds more benign than “decoupling”, which suggests a sharper break in economic relations.