Meet the new faces of the US Congress

WASHINGTON - With its wealthy, greying Ivy League membership, the US Congress typically boasts all the diversity of a prog rock nostalgia tour.

But the House of Representatives and Senate will have a touch of exotic charm in the new intake – even among the straight, white men.

The Gen Z lawmaker

Mr Maxwell Frost will be the first member of Congress from “Generation Z” – today’s teens and young adults who make up a demographic group that the freshman legislator says he is very keen on representing.

The 25-year-old African-American, raised by an adoptive mother of Cuban descent, is likely to stand out among the sea of white faces and graying pates in the House of Representatives, where the average age of the last intake was 58.

“We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through,” the young Democrat Frost told AFP ahead of the election.

Mr Frost got into politics at age 15, horrified by the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut. He plans to use his influence to combat gun violence but also ran on promoting social justice and fighting climate change.

The bald behemoth

Mr John Fetterman will be doing some standing out of his own, as Washington’s joint-newest Democratic senator stands at six foot nine inches (2.05m) and boasts a baby-smooth shaven head.

The 53-year-old Pennsylvanian is also known for rarely leaving the house in anything except his trademark get-up of shorts and a hoodie, even in a blizzard.

Mr Fetterman’s political positions got him noticed too as he saw off Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, in one of the midterm election’s most closely-watched races, on a platform that included legalising cannabis.