From Goldman Sachs banker to TikTok CEO: Who is Singaporean Chew Shou Zi?

He was once an intern at Facebook. Today, Singaporean Chew Shou Zi is the chief executive of popular social media app TikTok.

On Thursday, Mr Chew, 40, will testify before the United States’ House Energy and Commerce Committee.

He is set to face tough scrutiny over TikTok’s data practices and alleged links with the Chinese authorities. The US lawmakers are assessing whether TikTok is a national security threat.

Here is what we know about Mr Chew.

Where did he study?

Born and bred in Singapore, Mr Chew is fluent in English and Mandarin. His father reportedly worked in construction and his mother in bookkeeping.

A Hwa Chong alumnus, Mr Chew was also an officer in the Singapore Armed Forces during his national service (NS).

After completing NS, he attended University College London and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He stayed on in London to work as a banker for the Goldman Sachs Group.

In 2010, Mr Chew went to Harvard Business School to study for a master of business administration and interned at Facebook when the social media platform was still a start-up. Facebook went public in mid-2012.

When did he join TikTok?

In March 2021, Mr Chew joined TikTok’s parent company, China-based ByteDance, as its first chief financial officer (CFO).

In May that year, he was appointed TikTok’s chief executive. TikTok’s former chief executive, Mr Kevin Mayer, had left Walt Disney for the position in May 2020 but quit after three months as the company faced pressure from US lawmakers over security risks.

ByteDance founder and chief executive Zhang Yiming praised Mr Chew at that time, saying that he “brings deep knowledge (to) the company and industry, having led a team that was among our earliest investors, and having worked in the technology sector for a decade”.

Mr Chew runs TikTok from offices in Singapore, but he travels frequently, especially to the US, said The Wall Street Journal.

Under his leadership, TikTok became one of the biggest Chinese technology success stories in the world. However, due to its origin and unavoidable links to China, all companies in China must agree to share data with the Communist Party of China if requested.