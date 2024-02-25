Nikki Haley lashes out at Donald Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments

CHARLESTON, United States - US Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Feb 24 lashed out at rival Donald Trump for making what she called “disgusting” comments about Black Americans.

Trump, who is expected to easily defeat Mrs Haley in the Feb 24 nominating contest in South Carolina, suggested that Black voters favour him because they can relate to his troubles with the law.

“It’s disgusting. But that’s what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That’s the chaos that comes with Donald Trump,” Mrs Haley said, at a polling station in her home state.

“That’s the offensiveness that’s going to happen every day between now and the general election, which is why I continue to say Donald Trump cannot win a general election,” she added.

Trump made the comments on Feb 23 evening, in a speech to Black conservatives.