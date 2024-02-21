Donald Trump is transactional. People fail to comprehend that

Because it wasn’t profane or even vivid, the most telling statement Donald Trump has made since leaving office didn’t hold the world’s attention. Asked in a Fox News interview in the summer of 2023 whether he would defend Taiwan with force, he said the island, which makes a fortune from semiconductors, “took our business”.

A non sequitur? Perhaps. A vulgar thing to mention given the life and death stakes? That too. But what an insight into a mind. If it were film dialogue, we’d salute the writing: the respect for the “show, don’t tell” rule of characterisation.