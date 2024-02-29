Mitch McConnell to end 17-year tenure as top US Senate Republican

WASHINGTON - US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Feb 28 he will step down from his leadership role, leaving a power vacuum atop the party he has piloted for nearly 17 years, more than any other party leader in the chamber’s history.

“I turned 82 last week. The end of my contributions are closer than I prefer,” Mr McConnell said, on the Senate floor, his voice breaking with emotion.

“Father Time remains undefeated. I’m no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It’s time for the next generation of leadership.”

The 82-year-old Kentucky lawmaker played an outsized role in helping former president Donald Trump cement a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, paving the way for landmark rulings cheered by conservatives ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and expanding gun rights.

That belied Mr McConnell’s personal opposition to Trump at times - particularly Trump’s conduct ahead of the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol - as well as Mr McConnell’s continued vocal support for trying to pass aid to Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion over the opposition of hardline Republican opponents.