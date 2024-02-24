Senate leader Chuck Schumer visits Ukraine amid US Congress aid impasse

LVIV, Ukraine - Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer arrived on Feb 23 in Ukraine, in an effort to put pressure on his Republican opponents in Congress to unlock crucial aid as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour enters its third year.

“We are here to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them and will (continue) fighting to get the funding they so desperately need and deserve,” Mr Schumer said, in a statement from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

“We will not stop fighting until we gain the aid.”

Republican legislators in the House of Representatives have stalled the approval of US$60 billion (S$80 billion) in new aid for Kyiv, with Ukrainian forces running low on supplies and Russia recently scoring a key battlefield gain.

“We are here to learn in granular detail about the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs and the consequences of the failure to deliver them – the specific advantages Russia would gain if the arms are not delivered, and the advantages Ukraine would gain if the arms were delivered,” said Mr Schumer, who was accompanied by four Democratic senators.