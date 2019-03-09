Mikhy Farrera-Brochez indicted by grand jury on three counts

WASHINGTON - Mikhy Farrera-Brochez was indicted by a grand jury in Kentucky on Thursday (March 7) on three counts related to stolen identification documents from Singapore, bringing his case closer to trial.

The 34-year-old American was named by Ministry of Health (MOH) in January as the person behind the online leak of Singapore’s HIV registry.

The first count, of intent to extort, centered around an email Farrera-Brochez sent from Kentucky to Singapore on Jan 22. The email contained a threat to injure the reputation of Singapore government officials and the Ministry of Health, according to the grand jury charges seen by The Straits Times.

According to an affidavit from FBI special agent Chelsea Holliday, Farrera-Brochez asked the Singapore government to investigated crimes allegedly committed against him in Singapore. This email contained several links to documents stored on Google Drive, which he said were links to the HIV registry.

The second count of intent to extort involves another email he sent on Feb 18 to Singapore officials.

Ms Holliday said Farrera-Brochez wrote in this email that he would continue releasing the confidential information he had until the Singapore government ended the HIV registry and released his husband, Dr Ler Teck Siang, “from the unlawful imprisonment based on false charges".

Ler was convicted in 2016 of helping him give false information to the authorities and is appealing.

On the same day he sent this second email, Farrera-Brochez also appeared in court in Winchester, Kentucky to plead not guilty to unrelated charge of criminal trespass. He was arrested three days later on Feb 21.

Each count carries a penalty of up to two years in jail, a fine of up to US$250,000 ($340,000), and supervised release of up to one year.

The third count, also focusing on his Jan 22 email, was that he unlawfully transferred or possessed identification documents with the intent to extort.

If convicted of this count, he may be jailed up to five years, fined up to US$250,000, and be supervised for up to three years after his release.

Farrera-Brochez will also have to forfeit a list of property detailed by the grand jury, which include two cellphones, two memory cards, a USB storage device, a flash drive and two external hard drives. He must also give up his two Google mail accounts.

The grand jury singled out all these these as having been used, or intended to be used, to commit his offenses.

His case had been referred on Feb 27 to a grand jury. Grand juries typically review evidence brought before them by prosecutors and decide if there is sufficient proof to bring charges against a person. If they think there is, they return an indictment and the case can proceed to trial.

His preliminary hearing, known as an arraignment, is set for March 19. He will be formally read the charges against him and must plead guilty or not guilty.

Farrera-Brochez has the right to a trial within 70 days of the arraignment. He is currently in federal custody.

He has been ordered to hand over all copies of confidential data to MOH and delete all such information still in his possession, under a separate civil lawsuit brought by MOH.