HIV data leak: Brochez charged in Kentucky court with illegal possession of stolen identification documents

KENTUCKY - Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American wanted in Singapore for leaking online personal information of individuals with HIV, was charged in a Kentucky court with the possession and unlawful transfer of stolen identification documents, the US Department of Justice announced on Friday (Feb 22).

In a news release, the Justice Department said that Brochez was charged following an FBI investigation.

Federal law enforcement accused him of possessing stolen identification documents including medical records of 14,200 people living with HIV.

"While living in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Farrera-Brochez sent links to the data from his e-mail account to several news outlets. He also sent e-mails to several government officials in Singapore containing links to the data," said the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky.

Brochez was named by Singapore's Ministry of Health last month as the culprit who leaked online the personal information of 14,200 individuals with HIV.

Brochez has denied the allegations.

He is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Lexington on Feb 27.