Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip curbs: Bloomberg News

Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV is one of the two critical players needed to make the sanctions effective. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip-making machinery to China, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the Biden administration published a series of curbs aimed at stopping the export of chip-making technology and certain chips made through US equipment anywhere in the world to China.

Apart from some US gear suppliers, Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV were the two critical players needed to make the sanctions effective, making their governments’ adoption of the curbs a key milestone, the report said.

The new curbs may be announced in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while a spokesperson from the Netherlands’ foreign affairs ministry declined to comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China slams US sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet
US imposes sanctions over abuses, targets China and Russia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top