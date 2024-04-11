If it sparkles, it’s not chocolate chip: US baker loses $5,400 ring diamond while making cookies

Customers of a Kansas bakery might find themselves leaving the store with more than baked goods.

The owner of a small bakery, Sis Sweets Cookies & Cafe, is seeking help on social media to find her US$4,000 (S$5,400) diamond which she believes might have fallen from her engagement ring into cookie dough, US media reported.

Ms Dawn Monroe said that the marquis-cut diamond on her ring had disappeared after she baked a batch of cookies, the New York Post reported.

She frantically searched her bakery kitchen but did not find the stone that her husband chose nearly 40 years ago.

“My heart is beyond broken. It’s been on my hand for 36 years,” She said in a Facebook post on April 5. “If you happened to find it, I would forever be in debt if you would return it.”

But if the diamond is never found, Ms Monroe said she would replace it because the ring is her cherished possession, according to Kansas television station KMBC 9.

“I was crying, and all (my husband) could say was, ‘You still have me,’ so that made it all better,” she said.

Ms Monroe said the diamond may have been baked into either her chocolate chip, sugar or peanut butter cookies. She has since warned her customers to be careful when they bite into their cookies.

To sweeten her plea for help, she is offering free cookies to anyone who returns her diamond.

She said: “I would definitely make it worth your while bringing it back.”