Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump

MANCHESTER - Ms Nikki Haley made it clear to New Hampshire voters on Jan 19: She will not serve as former president Donald Trump’s vice president if he wins the Republican nomination.

Ms Haley, who is challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nod, has long said she won’t “play for second.” But in touring the independent-leaning state this week, she explicitly ruled out being a running mate in November, media reports said.

“I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table,” Ms Haley told voters at a diner stop in Amherst, New Hampshire on Jan 19, Politico and the Washington Post reported.

“I have always said that. That is a game they play that I’m not going to play. I don’t want to be vice president,” Ms Haley added, according to the Post.

Ms Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, is barnstorming New Hampshire ahead of its Jan 23 contest and further distancing herself from Trump in a state known for a more moderate brand of Republicanism.

Its semi-open primary can also draw more centrist voters, who may be turned off by Trump’s criminal charges, increasingly authoritarian language and efforts to overturn his 2020 re-election loss.

She must close the gap in Republicans’ second primary contest to have any chance at thwarting Trump’s momentum after his decisive win in Iowa’s caucus on Monday.

Only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has largely written off New Hampshire to challenge Ms Haley in her home state of South Carolina, remains in the three-way contest for the nomination to challenge Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Earlier in January, Trump said he knows who his running mate will be if he wins the nomination but declined to name anyone.

Here is other news from the campaign trail:

Scott ‘excited’ for Trump

Ms Haley faced a blow from her home state on Jan 19, with fellow South Carolinian Tim Scott, a US senator first nominated by Ms Haley, poised to back Trump.