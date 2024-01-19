Trump to stay on Washington state ballot; 3rd-party group asks justice department to probe Democrats

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump can remain on Washington state’s Republican presidential primary ballot, a judge ruled on Jan 18, rejecting the latest effort to disqualify the former president from running again based on his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

As in other states, the voters who filed the challenge in Washington argued that Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency based on his actions on Jan 6, 2021, when he delivered a fiery speech before a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

The US Constitution’s 14th Amendment bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office. Similar complaints have been brought in dozens of states, but only two - Colorado and Maine - have removed Trump from the ballot.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Trump’s appeal of the Colorado ruling in February, in a case that will likely determine whether other challenges can proceed. Trump’s lawyers on Jan 18 filed a brief with the Supreme Court urging it to reverse the Colorado decision and laying out their main arguments.

While Trump faces four criminal cases, including for his attempts to overturn the election, he has not been charged with insurrection.

Judge Mary Sue Wilson in Thurston County, the home of Washington’s capital Columbia, found on Jan 18 that the secretary of state had “acted consistent with his duties” by accepting the candidates, including Trump, submitted by the Republican and Democratic parties.

In other news from the campaign trail:

Third-party group asks justice department to probe democrats

The leaders of No Labels, a group preparing a potential third-party presidential bid, have asked the US Justice Department to investigate Democratic-leaning groups and activists working to thwart those efforts. The group on Jan 18 said a public and private pressure campaign by Democrats and allies of President Joe Biden goes beyond legally protected political speech.

“There is a group of activists, operatives and party officials who are participating in an alleged illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear against representatives of No Labels, its donors and its potential candidates,” Dan Webb, a No Labels leader and former US attorney, said during a press conference in Washington.

No Labels, which has yet to name a candidate, has already raised more than US$60 million (US$80 million) and has qualified in 14 states, including swing states Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

Democrats fear a centrist third-party bid would splinter their party while Trump’s loyal base sticks with him.

No Labels identified Democratic-aligned groups including American Bridge, Third Way and MoveOn as part of the alleged conspiracy.