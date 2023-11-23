Former US State Dept official recorded harassing halal food cart vendor

NEW YORK – A former US State Department employee and national security official was recorded on video harassing a halal food vendor in Manhattan in recent weeks, calling the man a “terrorist”.

The former official, Mr Stuart Seldowitz, was recorded in several videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, taking pictures of the vendor and berating him with Islamophobic comments.

After a brief back and forth about children being killed, Mr Seldowitz tells the man: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough.”

The vendor, who has not been identified, is heard on the videos asking Mr Seldowitz to “please go” and saying that he would call the police.

The police said on Tuesday night that no reports had been filed against Mr Seldowitz.

But they confirmed that the commanding officer of the 19th Precinct was aware of the videos and that precinct personnel were monitoring the situation.

Recordings of the encounters spread online at a time when tensions have intensified between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups across the United States since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct 7.

The tensions have been particularly acute in New York City, where there have been almost daily demonstrations and increases in both anti-Islamic and anti-semitic hate crimes.

The video clips posted online show Mr Seldowitz returning to the same location over several days – once at night and twice during the day – and each time refusing to leave.

He is heard saying in one clip, “It’s a free country – it’s not like Egypt.”

In the same clip, Mr Seldowitz calls the vendor “ignorant” for not speaking English before continuing to make derisive comments about Islam’s founder, the Prophet Muhammad.

The videos do not show any comments by the vendor or interactions that occurred before the clips start. Efforts to reach the vendor at his cart on Nov 21 were unsuccessful.

According to Mr Seldowitz, who said in a phone interview on Nov 21 that he had not seen the videos, the episodes started after he asked the vendor if he was Egyptian.