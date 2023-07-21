Donald Trump classified documents trial set for May 20, 2024

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Florida set a May 20, 2024, trial in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, rejecting the Justice Department’s bid to try the case in December as well as the former president’s request for a delay until after the 2024 election.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday set the date following a closely watched pre-trial hearing on July 18.

While prosecutors won’t be able to try the case this year, Judge Cannon’s move is a significant setback for Trump, who had asked her to set no trial date as he navigates various trials, pending criminal probes and his campaign.

The trial in Florida is one of several legal obligations piling up on Trump’s schedule going into the 2024 election cycle.

These include cases involving his business, allegations of defamation and hush money payments to an adult film star years ago.

Trump is also the target of federal and state criminal probes related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Judge Cannon began her order by rebuffing Trump’s request to delay setting a firm schedule, writing that she found it “necessary” to keep the rest of the case on track. She said Trump’s arguments in favour of delay rooted in the demands of his 2024 campaign were “unnecessary” to her decision.

But she wrote that the government’s December proposal was “atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial”, given the amount of evidence that the defence had to review and complications related to the use of classified material.

She deemed the case as “complex” over the government’s objection, a legal designation that gives her more flexibility to stretch out the timeline.

The trial will take place in the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, where Judge Cannon usually presides.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s office declined to comment.

The trial date falls after nearly all the 2024 primaries have been completed, but before an official Republican presidential nominee is named at the convention in July. If Trump wins enough of those primaries, he could be the presumptive Republican presidential nominee when his trial begins.

Mr Smith’s office and the defence teams for Trump and his co-defendant Waltine “Walt” Nauta had all agreed that Judge Cannon’s original plan to hold the trial in August was far too fast. But they sparred over what the judge should order instead.

Judge Cannon’s comments and questions during the hearing earlier this week had hinted at her interested in a spring or early summer timeline. She had asked one of Trump’s lawyers how “firm” a March 25 trial date was in a state criminal case in New York against Trump involving alleged hush-money payments to an adult film actor.

The former president could be on trial in New York for at least eight weeks before going to trial on the federal case. Manhattan state prosecutors haven’t said how long that trial will take but a criminal trial of Trump’s companies lasted at least seven weeks.