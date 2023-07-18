Trump gets letter saying he is a target in 2020 election probe

WASHINGTON – Former US president Donald Trump said he has been notified that he is a target in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, meaning he is likely to be charged with federal crimes.

In a post on his Truth Social account on Tuesday, Trump said he received the notice on Sunday night from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the presidential election, including the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

The letter stated that he is a target of the grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the election result and the Jan 6 attack.

Trump said he was given four days to testify before the grand jury.

He said he expects to be charged because such a move “almost always means an arrest and indictment”.

He did not provide evidence to support the assertion. A spokesman for Mr Smith’s office declined to comment.

Later on Tuesday, defence attorneys and federal prosecutors are due to make their first appearance in Florida before US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over charges that Trump mishandled classified information and obstructed justice.

Trump, the front runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, was charged in June with unlawfully retaining national defence documents after he left office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

Mr Smith is leading the prosecution as well in that case. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS