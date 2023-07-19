Trump's lawyers ask judge in documents case to consider campaign timing

FORT PIERCE, Florida - Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a US federal judge on Tuesday not to treat the former president the same as any other criminal defendant in setting the timing for his trial on charges of mishandling classified documents, citing his presidential campaign.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawfully retaining national defence documents after he left office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, to consider the timing of the US presidential campaign in deciding when to schedule the trial.

Judge Cannon did not set a trial date during the hearing, which Trump did not attend, but appeared sceptical of prosecutors’ request for a December start.

She asked prosecutor Jay Bratt if there had ever been a case involving classified information that had gone to trial in less than six months. Mr Bratt said he could not point to a specific case.

But Judge Cannon also did not seem inclined to grant Trump’s request for an indefinite delay, saying, “we need to set a schedule.”

The documents case is one of several prosecutions Trump is facing related to his time in the White House.

Trump said on Tuesday that US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the documents case, has also sent Trump a letter telling him he is a target of a grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

During Tuesday’s hearing in the documents case, Trump attorney Mr Kise said that because the US Justice Department under Mr Biden brought the charges, the case could be seen as the “two leading contenders for president of the United States squaring off in court.”