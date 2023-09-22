Diverse and open population sharpens the Singapore edge: Vivian Balakrishnan

WASHINGTON – Singapore’s rising stature as a flourishing tech hub with the knack for getting its geopolitics right has attracted notice in Washington.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was asked on Thursday about how the city state manages to retain smooth ties with both the United States and China even as the techno-economic rivalry sharpens between the world’s two biggest economies.

One factor is the small trade-dependent nation’s focus on polishing its own competitive edge rather than being consumed by competition, Dr Balakrishnan said.

He was addressing an audience of top US and foreign policymakers, congressmen and Silicon Valley executives at the Global Emerging Technology Summit hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project.

The non-profit and non-partisan think-tank, led by ex-Google chief Eric Schmidt, sees China as having the potential to win the technology race and has called for the US to shore up its domestic manufacturing and tighten scrutiny of technology flows to China.

“Having two superpowers compete, that is competition. Having lots of small companies competing, that is competition. The real question is competitiveness. In Singapore, it is the latter that we are focused on,” he said.

And the most important ingredient for competitiveness is people, Dr Balakrishnan said.

“That means getting immigration policy right, getting education policy right, getting adult education right,” he added.

Asked to elaborate on how Singapore was shaping its immigration policies to attract the world’s best tech and venture capital firms, he credited the country’s logical and consistent policies as well as its diverse, open and confident population.

“It helps that in Singapore we are a small, very young nation. We’re multiracial, multilingual. We use English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil.

“We are comfortable hearing different languages, smelling different foods, getting on with different cultures, and engaging in cultural and intellectual arbitrage. That helps – a confident, open, welcoming population,” he said.

He acknowledged that the influx of foreigners could sometimes stir up anxieties among Singaporeans but said the country understands the need to remain open.

“That does not mean from time to time we will not have political pushback against foreigners, against competition, against globalisation.

“But it helps that Singapore is so small, it’s so trade dependent and that we have to make a living by servicing the world, that everyone knows we need to remain open. That helps focus the mind.”

The other element is faith in meritocracy, said Dr Balakrishnan.

“So if someone wants to enter Singapore, wants to start a business or enter the university, well, show us what you are made of. Why are you more valuable than the next applicant in line?”

“And we have a long list of applicants in the queue,” he said, in a nod to Singapore’s status as a hub for tech giants like Google and Facebook as well as startups and venture capital funds.