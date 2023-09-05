Delta flight makes U-turn after passenger has ‘diarrhoea all the way through the plane’

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around over what one of the pilots described as “passenger diarrhoea... all the way through the plane”.

Flight 194 was two hours into its 8-½-hour-long journey on Friday evening when the pilots told air traffic controllers they were turning back.

“Divert to ATL – passenger diarrhoea all over aircraft – biohazard,” the captain said in a text message.

In an audio recording from air traffic communications site LiveATC.net that appeared on social media platform X, one of the pilots could be heard saying: “It’s just a biohazard issue.

“We had a passenger who had diarrhoea all the way through the plane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

An account of what happened was posted on X under the account Thenewarea51.

One of those who commented, Dee W, claimed her partner was on board, and told her: “It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible.”

A vanilla-scented disinfectant was supposedly used, but “it only made it smell like vanilla s***”.