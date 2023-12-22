CIA’s chief spy William Burns emerges as key figure in Hamas hostage crisis

WASHINGTON - Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns has emerged as the main player in United States efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, tapping decades of contacts and leveraging his ability to move through the region quietly to tackle one of the US’s gravest foreign policy crises.

Recent weeks have seen Mr Burns – an experienced former US ambassador – meet the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Mr David Barnea, as well as top officials from Qatar and other regional players in the effort to free dozens of hostages Hamas militants captured in their Oct 7 attack on Israel.

The shuttle diplomacy by Mr Burns, who speaks Arabic among other languages, has quickly gained him a reputation among Arab governments as the key US interlocutor in the current crisis, according to several regional officials who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

In effect, he has become one of the US’s top diplomats as well as its most prominent spy. That is alongside multiple trips to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and even President Joe Biden.

Mr Burns has worked closely with Mr Barnea, his fellow spy chief, and was central to negotiating an earlier pause in the fighting in Gaza, working together with White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and others, according to the people.

In recent days, Mr Burns met the families of US hostages held in Gaza, underscoring his continuing role in the process even as talks have stalled, one of the people said.

Spokespeople for the White House National Security Council declined to comment on the role being played by Mr Burns. The CIA also declined to comment.

Mr Burns’s prominence is born in part of necessity, given the powerful role the intelligence agencies play in Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

US officials, who asked not to be identified discussing internal administration dynamics, point out that Mr Blinken and Mr Austin have engaged in crucial diplomacy looking to shape the nature of the conflict – as well as thinking about what comes after the fighting ends.

But Mr Burns has unique attributes that have added to his prominence.

First, there is his unique experience as a former US ambassador and senior State Department official.

And unlike Mr Blinken or Mr Austin, Mr Burns does not have to announce his schedule, bring reporters along on his travels or hold news conferences.

That ability to move quietly makes him uniquely suited to the complex dynamics of the Middle East, where regional actors would rather keep their conversations confidential.